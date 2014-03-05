Conrad Maldives introduces Family Water Villas

Who said luxury family holidays are a thing of dreams? Conrad Maldives Rangali Island announces the opening of its new Family Water Villas this March. Created for families with older children, or friends travelling together, the seven new villas offer luxurious two-bedroom accommodation on stilts over the five-star resort’s lagoon.

“Our philosophy is to offer our guests the ultimate in resort accommodation on two islands and we’re constantly updating to ensure we remain an innovator in luxury hospitality,” said Peter Nilsson, general manager, Conrad Maldives Rangali Island. “We’ve noted an increase in demand for two-bedroom over-water villas and have introduced these family water villas as a response to this need. Parents have the peace of mind that comes with having their children staying in the same villa, while the children will enjoy the privacy of their own separate bedroom.”

Built in traditional Maldivian thatched-roof style, the 150-square metre villas are clustered around the Spa Retreat, one of two spas at the resort. Their spacious design blends contemporary Maldivian style in a natural harmony of wooden interiors and a breezy indoor-outdoor feel where the Indian Ocean is always in view. Luxury touches include a split-level sundeck with Jacuzzi, sun beds and dining area, as well as an indoor dining-and-lounge area next to the master bedroom and plenty of daybeds dotted around the villa. The bathroom’s clever design ensures that the windows can be fully opened to create an ‘outdoor bathing experience’. Steps from the private sundeck make it easy to snorkel to the nearby coral reef.

Younger travellers are welcomed at Conrad Maldives, with an active kids’ club and a host of activities and excursions to do every day.

For further information on the resort visit www.conradmaldives.com or follow on facebook: www.facebook.com/ConradMaldivesRangaliIsland and twitter: @ConradMaldives