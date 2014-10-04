Conrad Maldives Rangali Island opens brand new restaurant, Ufaa by Jereme Leung

Dining at Conrad Maldives Rangali Island is an unparalleled dining experience unlike any other, with the opening of the island nation’s first authentic Chinese restaurant. Ufaa by Jereme Leung, which opened on September 27, is the resort’s 12th restaurant at the resort. The restaurant is a blend of provincial Chinese with western influences in all aspects of menu, décor and wine and tea selection.

Defined as happiness in the Maldivian language, Dhivehi, Ufaa is an innovative culinary concept, featuring multi-functional spaces, with settings for every mood. The informal ground floor Tea House boasts a purpose-built Yum Cha (Chinese tea) and dumpling counter, offering visitors all sorts of delicacies including succulent Xiao Long Bao dumplings, hand-made spring rolls and freshly baked pancakes stuffed with minced pork and preserved vegetables, and Leung’s signature handmade pulled noodles. In the evening under the starlit sky on the beach, guests can enjoy the iconic reunion hot pot featuring locally-caught seafood and the highest grade imported meats from Japan and Australia.

The Chinese restaurant on the first floor is a playful, modern twist on the traditional Chinese restaurant. Strong Chinese accents offer a sense of heritage, while homage is also paid to the idyllic island location. Ingredients such as caviar, goose oil and avocado are melded with traditional Chinese staples to create the perfect marriage of cultures and tastes. Each of the dishes is influenced by renowned culinary provinces of China including Liaoning, Shannxi, Changsha, Guandong and Zhejiang. The evening tasting menu is a constantly changing menu that updates each month to evolve with the island’s settings.

Beyond food, Ufaa presents various experiential options for guests to enjoy. The ground floor tea house features a number of communal and private spaces where guests can catch up and mingle over a game of Mahjong or a spot of karaoke in one of the restaurant’s custom-designed karaoke and Mahjong rooms.

The creative mastermind behind Ufaa’s cuisine and dining concept is the pioneer of contemporary Chinese cooking, Jereme Leung, a hugely successful chef-restaurateur. Renowned in China and honoured by twice The American Academy of Hospitality Science, to rank among one of the world’s best chefs. Citing his inspiration as traditional Asian recipes and home-grown cuisine, Jereme creates an exciting combination of classic Chinese cooking technique and innovative presentation. Leung’s cooking career spans decades, starting at the age of thirteen in Hong Kong, his expertise covers all four schools of Chinese cooking from barbecue, to dim sum, and wok cooking to knife-work with further inspiration drawn from his many years of cooking and developing restaurant concepts around the world.

Conrad Maldives is a one-of-a-kind dining destination in the Indian Ocean, offering guests a blend of cultures and entrancing marriage of tastes, providing an unforgettable gourmet experience for guests.

Nightly rates at Conrad Maldives Rangali Island start from US$1,240 (approx. £735), based on two sharing a Beach Villa on a Room Only basis. Rates are subject to change. Prevailing taxes and service charge apply.

For more information about Conrad Maldives Rangali Island, visit www.conradhotels.com/maldives