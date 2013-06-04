New Resort Brand coming to Maldives; with Atmosphere Kanifushi

Atmosphere is an exciting, new “Indian Ocean resort brand”, promoted by the renowned Maldivian resort development & research group – Eon Resorts.

Offering unique experiences rooted in their natural and cultural environment of the region, Atmosphere places guests‟ emotions firmly at its core, crafting perfectly balanced, enriching experiences that intuitively respond to their individual needs and desires, whilst offering genuine value.

Whether in the Maldives, Sri Lanka, India or Seychelles, every hospitality experience under the Atmosphere brand will embark the discerning traveller on an immersive journey through the rich cultures of the Indian Ocean region, offering them a memorable experience of its colorful traditions, passionate spirit and heartfelt warmth.

Embracing “Art of Balance” as the key brand essence, Atmosphere finely balances bliss, tranquility, fun and value.

Opening in November 2013, Atmosphere Kanifushi Maldives will be the first resort under the Atmosphere brand, bringing together a fine fusion of contemporary design and Maldivian architecture amidst uniquely rich tropical vegetation, whilst preserving the true Maldivian spirit!

Located in the spectacular and sparsely populated Lhaviyani Atoll, lapped by the azure waters of the Indian Ocean, Atmosphere Kanifushi Maldives is now entering the final phase of completion and will be positioned as an elegant five star resort, offering excellent value and a premium All-inclusive plan – “Platinum Plus”.

Every villa at Atmosphere Kanifushi Maldives spreads idyllically along a two kilometer long, pristine turquoise lagoon, offering maximum privacy and a magnificent sunset view. Vast living spaces with accentuating Maldivian interiors, complemented by breathtaking views of the ocean, enhance the in-villa experience.

A highly reputed resort developer, Eon Resorts has been the driving force behind some of the most successful resorts in the Maldives, including Island Hideaway, Constance Halaveli, Jumeirah Dhevanafushi, Jumeirah Vittaveli, and Viceroy Maldives.

Atmosphere is now all set to deliver the unique brand philosophy at Atmosphere Kanifushi Maldives, by offering an elegant value-for-money proposition to the discerning traveller!

For more information please contact: [email protected]